Brighton manager Graham Potter has called for his side to harness the spirit of Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United against Crystal Palace this evening.

The Seagulls have taken five Premier League points from goals in added time so far this season, including a dramatic Neal Maupay equaliser in the reverse encounter.

"It’s an important thing to have as a team," Potter said. “If you remember Manchester United and 'Fergie time', good teams keep things going and get things at the end of matches."

Brighton’s previous three meetings with Palace have contained late twists – twice Albion salvaged draws in south London with late equalisers, while Christian Benteke’s 95th-minute winner settled Palace’s last visit to the Amex.

Potter still savours Maupay’s last-gasp leveller at Selhurst Park in September, a moment he says will stay with Seagulls fans.

"I'm pretty sure if you asked the supporters that were there watching the game, they'd probably think it was one of their best moments ever watching a football match."