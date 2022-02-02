McAtee signs new City deal

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City youngster James McAtee has signed a contract extension to keep him at the club until 2026.

The 19-year-old midfielder, whose previous deal expired in 2023, made his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup win over Wycombe in September and then his Premier League bow two months later.

In his breakthrough season, McAtee is rated highly by those at the club. Despite some links with a move away on loan for the second half of the season, McAtee will remain with the Blues to develop within the first-team squad.

“I’ve been here since I was 11 and I can’t thank everyone enough for everything they have done for me," he told City's website., external

“I have worked with some brilliant coaches in the academy, who have put me in a position to be able to train and play with Pep Guardiola and the first team, which is all I’ve ever wanted to do."

McAtee looks set to join Phil Foden and Cole Palmer as the real talent that comes next off the City academy production line. He’s bright and very talented, and loves driving at defenders.

His three senior appearances against Wycombe, Everton and Swindon might only have been cameos, but he showed in those few minutes on the pitch what he’s about.