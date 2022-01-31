Tom Hardy, Sports Interactive social media assistant

Respected as one of the most reliable goalscorers in the Bundesliga, the big Dutchman has netted over 15 times in each of his previous three league campaigns and will hope to complement Maxwel Cornet in Burnley's search for goals.

An intelligent presser and excellent in his movement to find space in the box, Weghorst offers more than just his hold-up play.

The 29-year-old’s work rate should make him an ideal replacement for Chris Wood in Sean Dyche’s system, while adding another aerial threat from set-pieces for the Clarets.

