Ady Packham, Albion Roar, external

So it looks like Dan Burn is going home.

This must have been a tough 'head v heart' decision.

On the one hand, he is flourishing under a manager who gets the best out of him, a crowd who adore him and a club that’s direction of travel is upwards.

A club that does things the right way.

On the other, it’s a chance to go home, to be closer to family and friends and to fulfil a childhood ambition of playing for your hometown club.

And it’s a hometown club that has big pockets and, if they are successful in avoiding the drop, Burn could find himself quickly discarded when bigger, more glamorous names are inevitably linked in the summer.

It looks like a decision made with the heart.

Follow transfer deadline day live here