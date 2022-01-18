Your views on Everton's search for a new manager

Phil: 'Hollywood managers' haven't worked. We need a management team who are passionate about Everton. That is why a Ferguson/Rooney managerial combination, with Leighton Baines as first team coach, would be best for the club's future. Our current backroom staff needs replacing. Radical change in all areas. Ruthless decisions at the highest level needed.

Gerry: Everton need a new face, preferably from abroad, someone who has no connection to the club and who can see things more objectively.

Tony: It just seems to go from bad to worse. People are saying Rooney doesn’t have the experience. Well the six we have had since Moyes did and look what happened. The dressing room must be full of players who literally don’t know if they’re coming or going. Big Dunc or Rooney for me.

Give us your views on who should come in to Goodison next