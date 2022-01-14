Tuchel on Covid, title hopes & Man City
- Published
Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea's match against Manchester City on Saturday.
Here is what he had to say:
There is currently one positive Covid case in the club and that is Andreas Christensen.
On if Chelsea's title hopes are over if they lose to City, Tuchel said: "Maybe, who knows? The biggest difference so far is that they dealt better with injuries and Covid".
Tuchel said he won't use it as an excuse, but if all his players had been available the table would probably look different.
Tuchel said he had to admit that City "are the best team in England right now" but his team will always fight and push Pep Guardiola's side to the limit.
On any potential January signings, Tuchel said "nothing has changed" but any deal has to make sense on a high level. He said the club have options, but also the option to say no.
On Kenedy's return to the club, Tuchel said "it is a huge opportunity for him to make his mark at this club and in this team".
It is unlikely that Ruben Loftus-Cheek will go out on loan because "he has a lot of game time compared to the last years" and he has a lot to fight for at Chelsea.