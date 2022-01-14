BBC Sport

Tuchel on Covid, title hopes & Man City

Published

Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea's match against Manchester City on Saturday.

Here is what he had to say:

  • There is currently one positive Covid case in the club and that is Andreas Christensen.

  • On if Chelsea's title hopes are over if they lose to City, Tuchel said: "Maybe, who knows? The biggest difference so far is that they dealt better with injuries and Covid".

  • Tuchel said he won't use it as an excuse, but if all his players had been available the table would probably look different.

  • Tuchel said he had to admit that City "are the best team in England right now" but his team will always fight and push Pep Guardiola's side to the limit.

  • On any potential January signings, Tuchel said "nothing has changed" but any deal has to make sense on a high level. He said the club have options, but also the option to say no.

  • On Kenedy's return to the club, Tuchel said "it is a huge opportunity for him to make his mark at this club and in this team".

  • It is unlikely that Ruben Loftus-Cheek will go out on loan because "he has a lot of game time compared to the last years" and he has a lot to fight for at Chelsea.