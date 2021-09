Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has been nominated for the Premier League's player of the season award.

The 22-year-old, who started the Champions League final victory over Manchester City, is up against City's Kevin de Bruyne and Ruben Dias in the eight-man shortlist.

Mount, who scored six goals in 36 league appearances, helped Chelsea claim a top-four spot on the final day of the domestic campaign.

