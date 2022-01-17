Lee: The transfers so far are sound and will hopefully bolster our leaky defence. We could also do with another strong defender and a creative, top class midfield but that's easier to say than find at this time of the season. I just hope Ranieri is given the whole sesson to sort this out.

Ray: Watford should have strengthened the defence in the summer. However, their January business is the right approach on limited funds. Samir and Kamara are strong pacy defenders and Kayembe is an energetic box-to-box midfielder. We already have players to score goals but must improve the defence to have a chance of staying up. Next games are crucial.

Agree? Disagree? Have your say here