Villa still interested in Digne

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Aston Villa continue to retain an interest in Everton's Lucas Digne but negotiations on any potential deal are not advanced.

Villa are keen to strengthen at left-back and in central midfield after signing Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona and the 29-year-old France defender, wants to leave Everton in January, is on their radar.

Digne has told Everton manager Rafael Benitez he no longer wishes to play for Everton after falling from favour - but a highly expensive financial package may yet prove a stumbling block for Villa and any other potential suitors.

Everton want a cash deal of around £25m and Digne signed a new contract in February worth a reported £120,000-a-week, taking him through to the end of 2025.

This means any total package for Digne could amount to around £50m when taking into account the fee and personal terms.

Chelsea and Newcastle United have also been linked with Digne but it is understood he has no interest in moving to Tyneside.