Sam Peoples, United Peoples TV, external, The People's Person, external

Manchester United are going to have a busy January transfer window with Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard both expected to leave on loan, and Amad Diallo potentially following - but why is there no activity when it comes to new signings?

United are about to take roughly £240,000 a week off the wage bill from Martial's departure, and £80,000 when Lingard leaves. Add on the estimated £5m loan fee for Lingard and you are looking at about £10m gained across the season. Why not invest that? Why not boost our midfield options and give Rangnick the best possible chance of a top-four finish when our search for a new manager may depend on having Champions League football next season?

Denis Zakaria is available for 7m euros from Borussia Monchengladbach. He may not be the solution in holding midfield, but neither is Scott McTominay, so Zakaria could be a low-risk squad-strengthening signing that might make the difference between finishing in the top four or not. If he isn't, we can just sell him.

In his first 10 games as manager, only Manchester City have picked up more points than Ralf Rangnick's United. But without January reinforcements, a top-four finish feels like a challenge when United's midfield is an injury to McTominay away from playing Nemanja Matic every week.

