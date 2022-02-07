Dan Ashworth has resigned from his position as Brighton's technical director to "take a similar role at another Premier League club".

The club had previously given Ashworth permission to talk to Newcastle about their vacant director of football role.

Speaking about Ashworth's departure, chairman Tony Bloom said: "We are extremely disappointed that Dan will no longer be our technical director. He leaves a significant legacy in place and for that we are greatly appreciative."

Former Everton and Rangers player David Weir will become acting technical director with immediate effect, having recently been promoted to assistant technical director.