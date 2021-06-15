The Euro 2020 spotlight is shining on Kalvin Phillips after his outstanding performance in England's win over Croatia - but his "exceptional" character means he won't be fazed, says his agent.

In fact, Kevin Sharp says the midfielder, 25, has been compared with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne when it comes to his mentality and professionalism.

From announcing himself with a bone-crunching tackle on his debut at Wolves, to becoming the first Leeds player to start for England at a major tournament since Rio Ferdinand and Danny Mills in 2002, the United academy graduate has taken it all in his stride.

"He's quite an exceptional person in that respect," Sharp, a former Whites player, told BBC Radio Leeds.

"Graeme Jones, the England coach, says he's never seen a character, a personality and a professional as strong-minded as him.

"And he's worked with some of the best - [Eden] Hazard at Belgium, De Bruyne and [Vincent] Kompany. He said Kalvin's right up there mentally and professionally."

