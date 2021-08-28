Aston Villa 1-1 Brentford: Smith reaction

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith told BBC MOTD: "I am reasonably satisfied. We lacked a little bit of quality and fluidity in the final third and that cost us the victory.

"I am disappointed with the way we conceded but pleased with the way we came from behind.

"Some players didn’t think they were playing until we told them this morning. I phoned Ashley Young up late last night, we talked about his versatility, and he said he’d play anywhere but goalkeeper."