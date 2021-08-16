The performances of the new signings Andros Townsend and in particular Demarai Gray will offer Rafael Benitez great encouragement. They’re both quick and direct and provided a bountiful supply of crosses into the box from the wide areas.

If the accuracy of Townsend’s crosses diminished in the second-half, it’s worth noting that it was his looping header from the edge of the penalty area, that set up the equalising goal for Richarlison.

Demarai Gray was a constant threat going forward and his ability to get crosses in early could prove to be a considerable asset for Everton this season. Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be licking his lips at the prospect.

At the other end of the pitch, Micheal Keane had a distinctly difficult first half and the error that led to the Southampton goal wasn’t the only example. However, he was much more dependable and resolute after the break.

When Ben Godfrey is fit and available again and when Yerry Mina has had more time to build up his fitness after his international exploits during the summer, Everton’s central defensive options will be much better and Rafa Benitez will want to explore all his possible combinations.

