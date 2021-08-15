Newcastle v West Ham: Confirmed team news
Freddie Woodman makes his Premier League debut as he starts in goal for Newcastle.
Martin Dubravka misses out with a foot injury, while Karl Darlow is still suffering from the effects of Covid-19.
Callum Wilson leads the attack but the game comes too soon for new signing Joe Willock following his move from Arsenal.
Angelo Ogbonna starts for West Ham despite being a fitness doubt after picking up a hamstring injury during pre-season.
Manuel Lanzini has recently recovered from a groin problem but is named on the bench.