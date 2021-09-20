Confidence without a cutting edge

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

More than 20 shots but fewer than half of them on target explains why Leeds did not finish off Newcastle, who they had on the rack for the opening quarter of the game by which time they were deservedly ahead.

Rodrigo and scorer Raphinha were tormenting the hosts while 50,000 Geordies were baying for the manager's head.

Allan Saint-Maximin's brilliance eased the pressure on Steve Bruce somewhat at half time.

Bielsa admonished himself for not constructing a plan to afford his forward players opportunities to score in the defeat to Liverpool.

At St James' Park he rectified that and could only rue the Whites' profligacy in front of goal.

It was a recurring theme in the Championship but inefficiency, as he calls it, does at least mean the system is creating once again in the top flight.

Five Premier League games without a victory is a concern but with a midweek trip to Fulham in the League Cup followed by Saturday's visit of West Ham the immediate worry is resources.

Winger Jack Harrison has tested positive for Covid while Luke Ayling and Raphinha came off the field injured.

Bielsa says he is confident in finding a solution to what he admits is now a more "complicated" problem.