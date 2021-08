Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, whose £64m contract clause will become active in January. (Marca - in Spanish)

The Red Devils will attempt to strike a deal for Wolves' Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves, 24, for less than their £40m asking price. (Mirror)

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column