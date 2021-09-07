Manchester United remain keen on West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, despite deciding not to move for the 22-year-old this summer. (ESPN)

The agent of United midfielder Donny van de Beek says he held talks with Everton over a potential summer move for the 24-year-old Dutchman. (Express)

However, Van de Beek says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen for him to stay at Old Trafford after holding talks with the Red Devils boss regarding his future. (Vibe with Five)

PSG believe Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, would prefer to join Real Madrid next summer rather than moving to Paris. (Defensa Central - in Spanish)

