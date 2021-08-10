Burnley's pre-season results

Burnley played six friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, including Saturday's game against La Liga side Cadiz.

Here are Burnley's pre-season friendly results in full:

20 July: Burnley 2-1 Morecambe (Barnfield Training Centre)

20 July: Burnley 4-0 Salford City (Barnfield Training Centre)

24 July: Oldham Athletic 0-2 Burnley (Boundary Park)

27 July: Blackpool 0-1 Burnley (Bloomfield Road)

31 July: Nottingham Forest v Burnley (City Ground) Cancelled

31 July: Tranmere Rovers 1-2 Burnley (Prenton Park)

7 August: Burnley 0-2 Cadiz (Turf Moor)