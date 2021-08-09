Happy with Manchester United's summer transfer business so far? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes on 31 August?

Here's the full rundown of the Red Devils' ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Jadon Sancho (Dortmund), Tom Heaton (Aston Villa), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid, subject to medical and personal terms)

Outs: Sergio Romero (released), Joel Pereira (released), Jacob Carney (released), Iestyn Hughes (released), Arnau Puigmal (released), Max Taylor (released), Aliou Traore (released), Nathan Bishop (Mansfield, loan), Johan Guadagno (Copenhagen), Mark Helm (Burnley), Reece Devine (St Johnstone, loan), Tahith Chong (Birmingham, loan), Will Fish (Stockport, loan), Charlie McCann (Rangers B), Di’Shon Bernard (Hull City, loan), Facundo Pellistri (Deportivo Alaves. loan), Axel Tuanzebe (Aston Villa, loan)

