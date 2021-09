Arsenal v Norwich: Confirmed team news

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes seven changes from the 5-0 defeat by Man City before the international break. Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are the only four players to keep their places. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale makes his Arsenal Premier League debut, as does Takehiro Tomiyasu. Gabriel and Ben White return to the starting XI.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Saka, Odegaard, Aubameyang1, Maitland-Niles, Tomiyasu, Pepe, Lokonga

Subs: Leno, Partey, Lacazette, Smith Rowe, Soares, Tavares, Chambers, Mari, Martinelli