Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It is tempting to second guess what managers will be willing to talk about - or, more importantly, what they won't - in news conferences.

Friday was one of those occasions when Pep Guardiola answered everything.

So, now we know…

- Jack Grealish was signed to bring extra creativity to City's attack and improve a team already one of the best in the world.

- Bernardo Silva is among three or four City players who want to leave.

- City want Harry Kane but Tottenham are refusing to negotiate.

- Guardiola thinks Lionel Messi is the most extraordinary player but has no plan to sign him.

Much of this has already been written, with information gleaned from various well-placed sources.

But fans want to know what their manager thinks. And in the case of Kane in particular, Guardiola's view adds a bit more pressure to an already delicate situation.