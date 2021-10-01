Liam Loftus, BBC Sport

Shaun Wright-Phillips - my sporting hero. Big-time player with even bigger shirts.

SWP29 had me feeling like the man when I stepped into the garden - dribbling around the dog before blasting the ball past my uninterested brother, "Shauny Wright Wright Wright" ringing in my head as I wheeled off in celebration.

I liked football before Shaun, but after watching him play week in, week out, I LOVED it. You would have thought it was me that scored against Ukraine back in 2004 the way I bragged to my friends about it.

To this day, I can't put my finger on what one thing made him so special to me growing up. He just was. I guess that's just football.

