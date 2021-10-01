'Big-time player with even bigger shirts'
Who is your black sporting hero? Who is the sportsperson who first meant everything to you, brought you boundless joy, conquered the world and changed your life in the process?
To kick off Black History Month, BBC Sport staff say who their personal hero is, who helped shape their identity, who made them fall in love with sport.
Liam Loftus, BBC Sport
Shaun Wright-Phillips - my sporting hero. Big-time player with even bigger shirts.
SWP29 had me feeling like the man when I stepped into the garden - dribbling around the dog before blasting the ball past my uninterested brother, "Shauny Wright Wright Wright" ringing in my head as I wheeled off in celebration.
I liked football before Shaun, but after watching him play week in, week out, I LOVED it. You would have thought it was me that scored against Ukraine back in 2004 the way I bragged to my friends about it.
To this day, I can't put my finger on what one thing made him so special to me growing up. He just was. I guess that's just football.
