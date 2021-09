Tottenham defender Eric Dier is one of six players nominated for the Premier League's player of the month award for August.

The versatile England international has excelled at centre-back, helping Nuno Espirito's Santo's side top the table following three successive 1-0 wins.

Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso, Everton's Demarai Gray, Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood and West Ham duo Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma are also up for the award.