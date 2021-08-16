Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Saturday’s game could not have gone much better for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

A new signing, a hat-trick for Bruno Fernandes, a goal for Mason Greenwood, four assists for Paul Pogba and an easy win over fierce old rivals.

If there is a cautionary note, two seasons ago United started with a 4-0 win over Chelsea, then picked up just two points from their next three games and won one of their next seven.

However, for now at least, United can reflect on making their own early statement, with a performance of verve, pace and power - just what Solskjaer wants.