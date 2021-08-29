Wolves 0-1 Man Utd - Lage reaction

Wolves manager Bruno Lage, speaking to Sky Sports: "One more time a lot of chances, I think we have the best ones and then we suffer one goal and we lose, so it’s very hard.

"I am disappointed with the result but confident in the way we are playing and for sure we will win.

"The main point is to continue to work the way we are working, to continue to play the way we are playing. The most important here is what we did one more time 90 minutes against a strong opponent."