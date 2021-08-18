It was a first day at the office on Wednesday for new Brentford goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez.

Fernandez, 23, has joined the Bees on a season-long loan from Spanish side Huesca and will compete with David Raya and Patrik Gunnarsson for the number one shirt.

He arrives in west London fresh from winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics with Spain, but says the chance to play in the Premier League has been a life-long dream.