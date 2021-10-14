Manchester City host Burnley in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Pep Guardiola's City extended their winning streak to 13 games with a comfortable 2-0 victory at Turf Moor in February, which restored their three-point lead at the top of the table.

Gabriel Jesus nodded in from a couple of yards out after only three minutes and the visitors doubled their lead before half-time, as Raheem Sterling slotted in from Ilkay Gundogan's fizzing pass across the six-yard box.

Burnley, who had lost the reverse fixture 5-0, did not manage a shot on target and only had two efforts during the match as they lost an eighth successive game against City.