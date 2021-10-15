BBC Sport

Lawro's predictions: Newcastle v Tottenham

Published

Mark Lawrenson takes on actor and Manchester United fan Tom Hughes for the latest round of Premier League predictions.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

I keep reading about who the next Newcastle manager is going to be, so I feel sorry for Magpies boss Steve Bruce, because no-one has come out and said what is happening to him.

Whatever the decision is on his future, just tell him and make it public - don't just leave him dangling. It's not an ideal situation for him or his players.

Tottenham found a bit of form against Aston Villa in their last game, but they are still far from convincing and I don't think they will be able to spoil the party for the Newcastle fans in the stands.

Tom's prediction: 0-3

Image source, Shepherd
Image caption,

Hughes' newest film Shepherd had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Thursday