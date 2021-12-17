Newcastle v Manchester City: What happened last time?

Newcastle welcome Manchester City to St James' Park and it was helter-skelter game when these sides last met back in May.

Ferran Torres was the star of a seven-goal Premier League classic, as his hat-trick eventually saw off the spirited challenge of Steve Bruce's home side in May.

Indeed, Torres scored the goal of a game, a balletic, backheeled flick that levelled the game at 3-3 before plundering the winner two minutes later.

Newcastle had taken a surprise lead in the 25th minute when Emil Krafth headed in from a corner, but Joao Cancelo equalised for City.

Torres then turned home his first from Ilkay Gundogan's free-kick as the champions seem to have taken back control.

Undeterred though, Newcastle came again and drew level when Joelinton scored a penalty past stand-in keeper Scott Carson on the stroke of half-time.

He missed a second spot-kick after the break, but Joe Willock was on hand to put the Magpies back in front, only for Torres to intervene and secure the points for City.