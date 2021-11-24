Liverpool and Barcelona are both interested in Chelsea's 23-year-old United States winger Christian Pulisic. (El Nacional - in Catalan), external

The Reds are also monitoring Olympiakos' 20-year-old Guinea striker Aguibou Camara, who is also a target for Leicester City and Newcastle United as well. (Sun), external

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will not allow forward Divock Origi to move to Newcastle in January. (Northern Echo), external

Meanwhile, midfielder Thiago Alcantara has dismissed speculation linking him with a move back to first club Barcelona. (Liverpool Echo), external

