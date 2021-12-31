'We’ve identified certain individuals we’d like to bring in'

Aston Villa have identified certain players to bring in during the January transfer window, says boss Steven Gerrard.

The former Rangers manager has already confirmed forward Keinan Davis will be leaving Villa Park on a loan spell in January with Nottingham Forest the reported destination.

"We’ll only make signings if we feel they are the right signings to improve us," Gerrard said. "We won’t make them just to add volume."

"We are assessing players for certain positions, which I won’t give away because my phone will start smoking with calls from agents.

"But we’ve had some good and positive meetings [with CEO Christian Purslow and Sporting Director Johan Lange], and identified certain individuals we’d like to bring in.

"If we can make that happen in this window, great; if not it might be a case of being patient and waiting until the summer, but we are actively looking to improve things."