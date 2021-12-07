Tuesday talking point: Regardless of history, belief is palpable

Norman Riley, True Faith NUFC fanzine and podcast, external

Last Saturday saw Newcastle pick up their first win of the season in front of a noisy, positive crowd that is fully behind the players and manager as they seek to get out of the bottom three.

The belief both pre- and post-match in Howe and his team is palpable. Regardless of history suggesting that not winning until the 15th game of the season means Newcastle will likely go down, among the fans in the ground and pubs beforehand you would be hard-pressed to find someone who does not believe survival will be achieved. An excellent weekend was capped off on Monday when the remnants of the Mike Ashley era, the garish Sports Direct signs around the ground, were removed. It felt like a purge.

Howe and his staff have, in the short space of time they have been at the club, improved fitness levels, organisation and confidence among players. The team is pulling in one direction, players are showing a togetherness that is vital for the battle ahead, and those on the fringes for most of the season, such as Manquillo, Lewis, Schar and Almiron look like they have hugely important roles to play between now and the end of the season.

Add to this the fact that Joelinton and Jonjo Shelvey look like men reborn, then for fans it is easy to see why we believe a couple of top-class additions in the January window could see the team pull out of the bottom three.