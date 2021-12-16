Aston Villa v Burnley: Last time out

Aston Villa welcome Burnley to Villa Park this Saturday - and they may be out for revenge after a surprise turnaround last time they met.

Villa had controlled proceedings in the first half with a performance full of attacking potential and the form that had pushed them to the verge of European places.

Ollie Watkins was the only beneficiary when he flicked home Matt Targett's cross but they were pegged back just after the break by Ben Mee's towering header.

Clarets keeper Nick Pope pulled off some great saves but was powerless to stop Jack Grealish re-establishing Villa's lead with a fine half-volley.

But Dean Smith's side were stunned as Burnley, who had only scored five goals in their previous eight home games, came roaring back and equalised through Dwight McNeil's cross-come-shot that evaded everyone and found the corner.

With Villa rocking, Chris Wood rose highest to power home a winner and kick off the visitors' slide down the Premier League table.

The result also edged Burnley away from the relegation zone and comfortably into mid-table.