Manchester United and Portugal duo Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the 23 nominees for the 2021 men's Fifa Fifpro World 11.

Fernandes and Ronaldo are two of 10 Premier League players nominated, with Fifa and Fifpro announcing the final team on 17 January during the ceremony for the Best Fifa Football Awards.

See which other players were nominated for the Fifpro World 11