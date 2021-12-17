Eddie Howe says playing at St James' Park without Sports Direct signs around the stadium will be a big moment for Newcastle fans.

Sunday's match against Manchester City will be the first match played without the signs, which were seen as a hangover from previous owner Mike Ashley.

"I think it's a great moment for the supporters," said Howe.

"We're well aware there's a new era at the club, new owners, and the club's future is in great hands. I think this ties in with that moment.

"It's something that the supporters wanted to see. I think the most important thing from my perspective is that we back up the unbelievable support we've had with some results, that's what we were desperately trying to do.

"I'm disappointed for the supporters at Liverpool because, again, their backing was unconditional. And I can't thank them enough for that. But I'm well aware we need results and I want to repay everything they've given me and the team."