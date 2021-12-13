More Everton gloom and is Gallagher the best signing of the season?

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Where do Everton go from here?

The joyous celebrations that greeted the late win over Arsenal last Monday seemed a long time ago after another wretched defeat capped by fans booing Rafael Benitez for taking off Richarlison during the 3-1 setback at Crystal Palace.

The Everton boss explained after the match he was doing it to protect the player, who was struggling with a calf issue, but problems continue to mount for the Spaniard - and he now has to prepare his players for Thursday's match at third-placed Chelsea.

As for Palace, this was a stylish win capped by Conor Gallagher's magnificent late goal. It was a thoroughly deserved three points for Patrick Vieira's side.

Gallagher, who also opened the scoring, now has six Premier League goals and three assists since joining on loan from Chelsea at the start of the season. Surely the 21-year-old deserves a mention when it comes to discussing the best signings of the season?