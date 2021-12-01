West Ham v Brighton: confirmed team news

David Moyes makes two changes from the West Ham side that lost 2-1 to Manchester City on Sunday as Vladimir Coufal and Jarrod Bowen come in for Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku.

Seventeen-year-old striker Sonny Perkins, who made his Hammers debut against Rapid Vienna last week in the Europa League, is among the substitutes.

West Ham: Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Masuaku, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Areola, Noble, Perkins, Diop, Kral.