Leicester 1-0 Wolves: Rodgers reaction

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers told BBC Match of the Day: "We had a really good pre-season and today we wanted to deliver.

"We played really well first half, some of the football we played was outstanding, and we didn't have too many problems.

"Second half we defended more and we could have made the game more comfortable, but to keep a clean sheet and play to that level was really pleasing."

On the return of fans to the King Power Stadium: "The fans gave us the energy, you see the connection the players have with the support, and they got us over the line."

On what Leicester can achieve this season: "We're just out to do our very best. If you look at some other clubs and what they're spending, we're nowhere near that level. I just hope we can keep developing.

"If we can progress again this year I'll be happy and we'll see where that takes us."