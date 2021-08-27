Pep on Ronaldo, Kane saga, his future & De Bruyne injury
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League home game against Arsenal.
There was plenty to get through with the ongoing Cristiano Ronaldo speculation, the Harry Kane transfer saga, his own future and more.
Here are the key lines from a fascinating news conference:
Guardiola, speaking just before Ronaldo's talks with fierce rivals Manchester United were revealed, said the Portugal forward and fellow superstar Lionel Messi are in a select number of players who decide where they are going to play. Guardiola added: "They lead in the negotiations. Cristiano will decide where he wants to play, not Manchester City and not myself";
City did not negotiate with Tottenham for England striker Harry Kane. "The club did absolutely everything," said Guardiola. "But we didn't talk about Tottenham, not even one offer, because they didn't want to negotiate. When one team doesn't want to negotiate, there is nothing to say";
Guardiola clarified previous comments suggesting he will leave City when his contract expires in 2023. The Spaniard said: "I am not thinking to leave after two years. I can leave in two months if the results aren't good or the organisation isn't happy with me. I can leave in three months or five years.
After my period at City I will take a break. It can be in one month, two years, five years. Right now I don't have reasons to leave."
Key midfielder Kevin de Bruyne remains unavailable for the champions because of an ankle problem. He is "getting better but still is not fit";
Guardiola backs his former assistant and current Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta following back-to-back Premier League defeats. "They have played two games, not 20 or 50 fixtures. They trust Mikel because they spent money to reinforce the team. Why don't you give more time to the teams to build what they want to build? You need time".