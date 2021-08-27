Vieira on signing Hughes, bringing a striker in and West Ham
Alex Howell, BBC Sport
Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Crystal Palace's game against West Ham on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Vieira confirmed that Palace have pretty much completed the deal for Watford midfielder Will Hughes, adding: "He’s a player we know quite well. He’s really comfortable on the ball. I’m really glad and really pleased to have him in the squad. He won't be ready for the game tomorrow. I’m looking forward to working with him in the international break";
On getting another striker in, he said: "This is something we identified a couple of weeks ago. We knew it would be important for us to reinforce that department. The window is still open and we are trying to improve that department and anything can happen";
When asked about Eddie Nketiah and whether there was any progress he said "not yet";
On the challenge of West Ham: "They are really strong in every department. They played well and have scored goals. We will focus on what they do well as a team";
On the number of players he would like to bring in: "We didn’t fix ourselves any kind of numbers. What we really want is to improve the squad. We just want to find the players that can take the team to a different level."