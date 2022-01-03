Watford 0-1 Tottenham: The pick of the stats

Davinson Sanchez's header was the latest winning goal Tottenham have scored in a Premier League game since Opta have exact times of goals in the division (from 2006-07), timed at 95'45.

Tottenham have yet to lose a Premier League game under Antonio Conte (eight - won five, drawn three), extending the longest unbeaten start by a Spurs manager in league competition.

Watford have won just one of their last 18 league games against Tottenham (drawn six, lost 11), beating them 2-1 at Vicarage Road in September 2018.