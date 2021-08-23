Former Southampton player Jo Tessem speaking on BBC Radio Solent after the match:

"Southampton have learned from previous games, the game against Everton. That's good to see.

"Fans have to give Ralph a little bit of credit because he stuck with what he had from the last game, he believed in what he was doing.

"Then at the start of the second half he got his tactics wrong, and that's when the goal came, but he rectified the problem and the team looked a lot better. The positives are there.

"Manchester United were giving away a lot of space even though they were putting pressure on - and if they could've exploited that they would've had a chance of winning the game. And that's the mentality I want to see from Southampton because you can win games even against the bigger teams.

"A point was a fair result - but the game was there to be stolen."

