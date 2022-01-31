BBC Sport

Your deadline day hopes for Norwich

Published

It's the final day of the transfer window and we've been asking for your thoughts on Norwich so far and if you're hoping for any last-minute moves from Dean Smith.

Here are some of your comments:

Ollie: We need solid centre-back and support for Pukki, but Idah, Sargent and Rashica are starting to show form. Get Gilmour and Norman back and there is hope, still if a proven goalscorer or young striker on loan can be found we need that option.

Daiel: Norwich should sign Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal, he would help them a lot up front.

Rob: Sell Cantwell if he doesn’t want to be here and give all the others a chance. Dean Smith has only just got to know the team and his approach is very different to Daniel Farke.

Hugh: We don't need any new players at the moment. Sargent and Idah are 21 and 20 years old and are developing into top-class strikers who can assist Pukki. The club doesn't have endless financial resources and people should accept that as the case. I am a season ticket holder and quite happy for us to stay as a modest club.

Keith: When you have no money you have to cut your cloth accordingly, the balance between facilities and team is a difficult one, and has to be paid for by our footballing income. Getting a great player with the resources we have is extremely difficult, no blame game from me.

