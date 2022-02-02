Roy Hodgson doesn't underestimate the size of the task ahead at Watford, but hopes to continue his previous record of never being relegated from the top flight.

He said: "The only point we were in the relegation zone at Crystal Palace was when I first took over. We were never in the bottom three after that.

"With Fulham, that really was relegation staring us in the face. With West Brom, they were sliding but could be turned around and that’s similar here.

"We are looking upwards and there is a monumental task ahead but we are capable of getting the points necessary and, most importantly, I think there are enough quality players to turn this ship around.

"The only way you can get out of the relegation battle is to have football players who buy into it. That’s where everything is going to be decided, on the football pitch.

"They are the ones who have the responsibility because we don’t play. We prepare, encourage and try to guide but the bottom line is when you cross that white line, can you produce that form you need to keep the team in the league?"