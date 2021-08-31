David Michael, My Old Man Said podcast:

The summer transfer window has been a successful two-fold operation for Aston Villa. Firstly, in providing Villa with a squad that has a legitimate chance in qualifying for Europe, while also doing a PR damage limitation job in regards of the departing Jack Grealish.

The arrival of Danny Ings, on top of other big spending on Emi Buendia and Leon Bailey, certainly dispelled a lot of concerns.

Villa fans have been hoping there would be an upgrade in central midfield, but with Morgan Sanson bought a transfer window in advance, John McGinn made vice-captain and a 23-year-old Douglas Luiz still developing, it was perhaps unrealistic.

The Grealish money has been spent and both Dean Smith and Villa CEO Christian Purslow have repeatedly declared there would be no more major signings coming in this window.

A back-up experienced keeper would be useful. Younger players may be seeking loan moves, although with Villa’s recent luck with Covid, squad depth could be key.

