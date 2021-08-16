Liverpool pick up from where they left off

James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

Liverpool ended last season with the Premier League's longest unbeaten run (10) - winning the final five - and their performance at Norwich City on Saturday suggested that run will go on for some time yet.

Amid the excitement of home fans returning to Carrow Road and following their promotion, Liverpool showed no signs of being affected and did their job to a tee.

Klopp's starting line-up didn't even have room for Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Joe Gomez and new signing Ibrahima Konate, while Jordan Henderson, Andrew Robertson and Thiago are yet to return.

Virgil van Dijk's reassuring presence at the back once more, an impressive left-back performance from Kostas Tsimikas and goals from Diogo Jota, Firmino and Mo Salah - there is plenty for Reds fans to be optimistic about for the season ahead.

The fixture list also gives Liverpool an opportunity to gather some steam, with Chelsea their only opponents from last season's top four in their first six games.

Tune in for the Football Phone-In on Merseyside Sport from 18:00 BST on Monday