Crystal Palace v Everton: Team news

Crystal Palace have no new injury concerns for the visit of Everton, with defender Joel Ward available following suspension.

Joachim Andersen has returned to training but James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson remain out.

Everton full-back Lucas Digne has been training after he was left out of the squad to face Arsenal, while Salomon Rondon is also available.

Yerry Mina is sidelined with the calf injury sustained versus Arsenal.

