Marcelo Bielsa says he understands the pessimism surrounding his side at the minute, but he and his players remain optimistic.

Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo are all out injured as Leeds prepare to face Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool in their next four games.

"I understand there is an amount of pessimism as the upcoming games are difficult," said Bielsa.

"Instead of bringing back players we are creating new absentees.

"But when we play against big teams I think there is an added strength that comes from the supposed weak one because they have the opportunity to win against the team that before playing them is better.

"Football has that thing that is attractive. Loves and hopes for the fantasy that contradicts the logical reasoning.

"My position is one of optimism and fortitude. Another option to pessimism is the optimism, the hope and the fight.

"I never say we are going to win, but I always say we are going to do the utmost to deserve to win."