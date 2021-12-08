Transfer news: Fenerbahce deny Szalai deal

Fenerbahce have denied that the club's 23-year-old Hungary centre-back Attila Szalai is close to joining Chelsea. (90min), external

Barcelona have contacted Chelsea over possible deals for Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech and Germany forward Timo Werner, but Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to let either leave. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Real Madrid are favourites to sign Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, who is getting closer to leaving Stamford Bridge as a free agent at the end of the season. Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham have also expressed an interest in the 28-year-old. (Independent), external

